Iranian film ‘Diapason’ to go on screen in Switzerland

Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA – Iran's movie ‘Diapason’ directed by Hamed Tehrani and produced by Alireza Shojanouri will be screened at the 20th Geneva International Independent Film Festival Black Movie.
Zhaleh Sameti, Behnoush Bakhtiyari, Alireza Ostadi, and Hossein Tehrani are among the cast members.
The 2020 edition of the event is scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 17-26.
