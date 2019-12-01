Iran-France co-produced film 'Coal' to be screened in India

Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Zhila Shahi, Yousef Yazdani, and Farid Adhami are some of the cast.
The 17th edition of the event is slated to be held on December 21-28.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - The cinematic work 'Coal' written and directed by Esmaeel Monsef will go on screen at the Chennai International Film Festival in India.
Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Zhila Shahi, Yousef Yazdani, and Farid Adhami are some of the cast.
The 17th edition of the event is slated to be held on December 21-28.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA- The 8th Persian Film Festival in Australia is to host 13 Iran's short…
Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - Iranian feature film 'When the Moon Was Full' written and directed by…
Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA - Iran's feature movie ‘The Warden’ directed by Nima Javidi received the…
Your Comment