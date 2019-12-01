Dec 1, 2019, 5:40 PM
Iran-France co-produced film 'Coal' to be screened in India

Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - The cinematic work 'Coal' written and directed by Esmaeel Monsef will go on screen at the Chennai International Film Festival in India.

Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Zhila Shahi, Yousef Yazdani, and Farid Adhami are some of the cast.

The 17th edition of the event is slated to be held on December 21-28.

