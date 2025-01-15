Israel continues Gaza attacks as ceasefire nears

Tehran, IRNA – Despite the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel being on the verge of a truce, 22 people were killed in Gaza as the occupying regime still continues its crimes in the besieged area.

The New Arab reported on Wednesday that Israeli’s fighter jets had attacked some areas in the Gaza Strip.

In a related development, Al Jazeera released a report early today stating that at least 22 Palestinians were killed at the regime’s continuous attacks on Gaza.

Hamas has expressed its readiness to agree on a ceasefire and has called for details about all geographical places from which the occupying regime would withdraw, The New Arab quoted an informed source as saying.

Hamas has also called for a definite timeframe for any withdrawal, according to the source.

Elsewhere, the Palestinian resistance movement issued a statement, stressing that through its brutal aggression against the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, the occupying regime cannot weaken the determination of the brave Palestinians.

