Iranian animation wins title in Greek filmfest

Earlier, the animation received the Golden Dove Award at the 62nd Leipzig Festival in Germany that was held on October 28-November 3.
The animated film went on screen at the 43rd Cinanima International Animated Film Festival in Portugal on November 11-17.
Also, the cinematic work was screened at the 26th edition of the Kraków Film Festival held in Poland on November 11-20.
The 5th edition of the Animation Marathon took place in Greece on November 21-24.
