Iranian animation wins title in Greek filmfest

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA- Iran's 8-minute animation ‘Am I a Wolf’ directed by Amir-Houshang Moein won an award at Animation Marathon festival in Greece.

Earlier, the animation received the Golden Dove Award at the 62nd Leipzig Festival in Germany that was held on October 28-November 3.

The animated film went on screen at the 43rd Cinanima International Animated Film Festival in Portugal on November 11-17.

Also, the cinematic work was screened at the 26th edition of the Kraków Film Festival held in Poland on November 11-20. 

The 5th edition of the Animation Marathon took place in Greece on November 21-24.

