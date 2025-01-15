Iran Army receives first home-grown signals intelligence vessel

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has received its first home-grown signals intelligence vessel, named Zagros.

During the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran Aziz Nasirzadeh participated in the launch of the Zagros destroyer, an advanced vessel designed for combat and intelligence operations.

Rear Admiral Irani pointed out that the destroyer had been manufactured by Iranian engineers, emphasizing that the vessel would help the Iranian Army maintain sustainable maritime security in various seas, including as well as the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans.

Describing the destroyer as the watchful eye of the Iranian naval forces, the commander said that the ship was equipped with advanced electronic, electromagnetic, and cyber technologies.

Major General Bagheri asserted that a nation can maintain its independence, sovereignty, and lofty objectives only by relying on its might.

He warned that dependence on major powers would lead to nothing but humiliation and discredit. The Chief of Staff added that the general policies of maritime development, approved by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, form the basis of the Iranian armed forces' programs and actions.

