Iran ice climbing team finishes as runner-up at Asian Championships

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian ice climbing national team has secured second place at the 2025 Asian Championship in South Korea.

Simultaneously, the 2025 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup and Asian Championships were held at the Cheongsong Ice Climbing World Cup Stadium in the city of Cheongsong-gun, in Gyeongsangbuk-do province of South Korea from January 10 to 12.

Iran’s ice climbing team consisted of three athletes, namely Shabnam Asadi, Mohammadreza Safdarian, and Mohsen Beheshti, who clinched eight colorful medals. The Iranian ice climbers succeeded in securing the second position at the competitions, following the host country.

Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Japan, and Hong Kong also secured the third to sixth ranks in this round of competitions.

118 ice climbers from 18 nations participated in the 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup and Asian Championships.

