Iran FM spox terms maintaining, strengthening unity among Palestinian groups necessary

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, has emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening cohesion and unity among the various Palestinian groups, urging them to avoid any discord and division to effectively confront the occupying regime.

Baghaei made the remarks on Wednesday, strongly condemning the ongoing and escalating crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which coincides with the current discussions aimed at halting the genocide.

Over the past 16 months, the occupying regime has failed to achieve its declared goals of eliminating the Palestinian people's resistance against oppression and occupation, he said, adding that the Zionist regime instead is attempting to portray itself as victorious by increasing the killing of women and children, destroying health infrastructure, mosques, and homes, and targeting journalists and medical staff in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, it has been suppressing, arresting, assassinating, and conducting airstrikes in the West Bank.

Baghaei strongly condemned the killing of dozens of women and children during the brutal attacks by occupying forces on various areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

He also denounced the recent drone attack in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, describing these actions as war crimes and a continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

The spokesman mentioned the increasing crimes committed by the occupation forces and the terrorist acts carried out by extremist Zionist settlers against the Palestinian people and Islamic holy sites in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, emphasizing the importance of maintaining and strengthening unity among the various Palestinian groups and urged them to avoid any discord and division to effectively confront the occupying regime.

Baghaei emphasized the United Nations Security Council's responsibilities in protecting international peace and security and mentioned the council's upcoming emergency meeting next week, which will focus on the situation in Palestine.

He underscored that both global and regional public opinion expect the Security Council to take decisive and effective action to halt the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime, in line with its legal obligations under the UN Charter.

Baghaei also reiterated the importance of implementing the International Court of Justice's rulings and the indictment from the International Criminal Court against the leaders of the apartheid regime, arguing that these steps are crucial for ending the regime's impunity for committing serious international crimes.

3266**2050