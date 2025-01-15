Exclusive: Iran-Russia ties to be elevated to strategic partnership level, Kremlin says

Moscow, IRNA – Tehran and Moscow are set to ink a comprehensive deal that will elevate the Iranian-Russian relations to the level of strategic partnership, the spokesperson for the Kremlin says.

The comprehensive strategic partnership deal, scheduled to be signed in the Russian capital in the coming days, encompasses all aspects of their multi-faceted relationship, Dmitry Peskov told IRNA on Wednesday.

The areas of cooperation will include military, political, trade, economic scientific, educational, cultural, and humanitarian activities, he added.

The Tehran-Moscow deal will not be against the interests of any third party, he pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the signing date of the agreement has nothing to do with the inauguration date of Donald Trump, the President-elect of the US.

"On 17 January, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, Iran's ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali had said that preserving Iran’s territorial integrity and independence was a priority when drafting the agreement and added that the agreement consists of one introduction and 47 articles.

According to the ambassador, Iran and Russia had signed a comprehensive agreement, approved by the Iranian Parliament in 2001, which was a 20-year accord that concluded in 2021.

The previous agreement was automatically extended for a five-year period, he said, adding that top authorities of both nations reached a consensus that it should be revised to address contemporary issues.

