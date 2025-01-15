Iran holding talks just with Europe for now: FM

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran is currently engaged only in negotiations with the Europeans.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Araghchi emphasized, “We had nuclear talks with the Europeans,” and clarified that Iran is not involved in any other negotiations at this time.

In a related development, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Tuesday, that he and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi had held open and constructive discussions with European Union foreign policy official Enrique Mora and his team in Geneva.

“We exchanged views mainly on nuclear/sanctions lifting as well as other issues of mutual interest. We also addressed Europe’s support for Israeli crimes in Gaza.”

Fresh talks between Iran and the European trio – Britain, France, and Germany – were set for January 13, 2025, in Switzerland.

Before these talks, negotiations between Iran and the European troika took place in the Swiss capital last November, while Araghchi described the Geneva talks as a “brainstorming” session. Both sides have agreed to continue diplomatic discussions to resolve misunderstandings.

