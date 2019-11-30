Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Iraqi PM announces resignation amid protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday he would submit his resignation to Parliament, a day after deadly protests and following calls by Iraq’s top Shia cleric for lawmakers to withdraw support.

- Official: Iran’s caviar exports hit two tons in eight months

Iran has exported two tons of caviar since March 2019, said the secretary general of Aquatics’ Production and Trade Union of Iran.

- Six more European countries join INSTEX

Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will join the INSTEX mechanism for trade with Iran, the six countries declared in a joint statement on Friday ahead of further talks between parties to the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna next week.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Enemies plot to return Iraq to dictatorship

Iraq's top cleric on Friday warned that the country’s enemies are plotting to create internal strife and return it to the "era of dictatorship", an apparent reference to the former rule of Saddam Hussein.

- Yemen’s Houthis shoot down Saudi copter

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement have shot down a Saudi helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia, Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesman, says.

- Iran lose top spot in FIFA ranking

Iran national men’s football team lost its position as Asia’s best team in FIFA ranking after some six years.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- IDFA honors Iranian documentary cinema with three awards

Iranian cinema was praised at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) with awards in three categories, including best director for Mehrdad Oskui, the organizers announced on Thursday.

- Iran runners-up at CAFA U23 Women’s C'ship

Iran finished CAFA U23 Women’s Championship with heads held high.

