Launch of China Corridor to Europe with Iran's participation

During his recent visit to Ankara, Saeid Rasouli said, "At the recent meeting of the railways of Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey, a document was signed to establish the rail corridor."

He continued that the participants in the meeting agreed to transport container cargo from China to Turkey and from there to Europe via this corridor.

Rasouli described the event as an important and a new chapter in transport relations between the two countries, and said it would promote economic cooperation and prosperity in the countries along the route.

According to the Chairman of the Board and President of RAI, as per an agreement between the mentioned countries all cargo will be transported at the same rate.

