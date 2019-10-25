Oct 25, 2019, 4:50 PM
Launch of China Corridor to Europe with Iran's participation

Tehran, Oct 25, IRNA - Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Chairman of the Board and President of RAI said that for the first time a joint rail corridor between Iran and the 4 countries of the region will transport Chinese container cargo to Europe.

During his recent visit to Ankara, Saeid Rasouli said, "At the recent meeting of the railways of Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey, a document was signed to establish the rail corridor."

He continued that the participants in the meeting agreed to transport container cargo from China to Turkey and from there to Europe via this corridor.

Rasouli described the event as an important and a new chapter in transport relations between the two countries, and said it would promote economic cooperation and prosperity in the countries along the route.

According to the Chairman of the Board and President of RAI, as per an agreement between the mentioned countries all cargo will be transported at the same rate.

