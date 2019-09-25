4 dead as train derails in SE Iran, dozens others injured

Three people died in the accident that took place at 16:20 in a windy desert area 100 kilometers from Zahedan in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Abdorrahman Shahnavazi, Head of the Crisis Management Office at Sistan and Baluchestan Governorate told IRNA on Wednesday.

Five train wagons were derailed during the incident and three men and one woman were among the injured people.

He said authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Earlier, Sistan and Baluchestan Governorate’s Public Relations Managing Director Javad Salarzehi told IRNA that the accident occurred when one train coach derailed and fell on its side because the railways were covered by windblown sand.

The train was passing through the Shuru region in the Kurin district in the southeastern province. Railways in the area are prone to windblown sand and frequently cause problems for trains.

The train was heading to the capital Tehran from the provincial capital Zahedan.

