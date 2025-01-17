FM Spox vows close ties with Russia to maintain regional stability, security

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports every effort to maintain peace and security in the region and is in close contact with Russian friends in this regard.

"BRICS and the SCO are two important associations with practical functions in the spheres of economy, politics and security, the importance [of these associations] is growing every day, and [they] will not only effectively reduce the economic and political influence [of sanctions] and even effectively neutralize ... Western sanctions, but will also contribute to the regulation and adjustment of international relations," Baghaei was quoted by Russian media Sputnik as saying in an exclusive interview.

Elaborating on the joint cooperation between Iran and Russia to stand against sanctions and unilateral policies of the West, he said that Iran establishes extensive bilateral cooperation with Russia in line with the mutual economic interests of the two nations.

The two countries also enjoy consultations at the level of international organizations, including the United Nations, to deal with the concepts contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Iran supports every effort to maintain peace and security in the region and is in close contact with Russian friends in this regard, he stated.

Russia is an important and influential actor at the international level and has played and will continue to play an important role in West Asia, he stressed.

9376**2050