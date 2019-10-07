Iran's Shahid Rajai Port in Persian Gulf turns into regional transit hub

“4,513,163 tons of oil products were exported to other countries through Shahid Rajai Port during the past six months (March 21-September 20),” said Allah Morad Afifi Pur, Managing Director of Hormozgan Province’s Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) on Sunday.

The port has registered a sharp rise in all indices of its operations under the US unilateral economic sanctions.

The figures show a 16.2% rise in compare to the corresponding period last year.

Also, 8,762,000 tons of oil products was transported by foreign vessels to other Iranian ports, registering an 11.3% rise, according to the official.

44,317 tons of oil products was also transited from Shahid Rajai Port, registering a rise of 81.5% during the last six months in compare to corresponding period last year.

Shahid Rajai Port is Iran’s important and strategic port located at 23 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital of Hormozgan, north of Qeshm Island and the vital Strait of Hormuz.

It’s Iran’s largest commercial and container port that is connected to 80 important international ports in the world, turning it into the golden gate of Iranian economy. 50% of Iran’s economic activities is carried out through this port.

Non-oil exports

Allah Morad Afif Pur says there has been 11.6% rise in the export of non-oil exports through Shahid Rajai Port, that is, 19,23,865 tons of non-oil goods were shipped to other countries in the first half of the current year.

Also, the total sum of transited oil and non-oil goods has reached 40,74,524 tons, showing a rise of 6.6%, he said.

According to the local maritime official, 26,754,213 tons of non-oil goods were loaded and unloaded at the port that marks a 6.7% growth in the last six months compared to the corresponding period last year.

Shahid Rajai Port is also one of Iran’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and one of the most crucial international transit corridors being situated at the heart of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

This corridor links the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf, the Caspian Sea and then Russia and north Europe.

According to Allah Morad Afifi Pur some 1,611,000 tons of non-oil goods were shipped through the port in the last six months.

Special geographical situation, its access to international waters through the Persian Gulf, link to international railways and the New Silk Road, modern equipment and infrastructures, proximity to Kish and Qeshm Free Trade Zones and other Persian Gulf ports are the factors turning Shahid Rajai Port into a great regional transit hub.

Ships in and out: ships abound

2,132 vessels have entered Shahid Rajai Port in the past six months in compare to the corresponding period last year, showing a 10.5% rise, according to the manager of Shahid Rajai Port Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

1,736 vessels weighing more than 1,000 tons entered the Iranian port, marking a 6% growth, he said.

Also, there has been a 34% rise in the number of vessels less than one thousand tons that entered Shahid Rajai Port during the last six months.

Shahid Rajai Port has more than 50 terminals and storage facilities that are run by the country’s private sector.

It handles 70% of goods transit, more than 58% of non-oil goods, 43% of oil products and 85% of container operations of all the Iranian ports.

Shahid Rajai Port also offers great services to national and international investors who are willing to engage in BOT (Build-Operate-Transport) operations and lease harbours for short and long terms.

18 Gantry cranes are operating round the clock in 40 harbours of Shahid Rajai Port, turning it into Iran’s most important and advanced ports.

