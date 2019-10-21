Oct 21, 2019, 7:05 AM
Exports via railway from Iran's Province up 74% in 6 months

Mashhad, Oct 21, IRNA- Exports of products from Iran’s northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province to Central Asian countries via rail freight transport rose 74 percent in weight during the past six months in comparison to the same period last year. 

“6,144 railroad cars, weighing 656, 035 tons, exported goods from Sarakhs border in Razavi Khorasan Province to Central Asia during the past six months,” said Ali Rasoulian, Deputy Razavi Khorasan Governor-General for Coordination of Economic Affairs on Sunday. 

He added that there has been a rise of 74% in wight and 72% in number of rail cars compared to the same period last year. 

Iran has become permanent member of the Council for Rail Transport (CRT) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). 

According to the Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) Saeed Rasouli, Iran was previously an observer member of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), but its status has transformed into a permanent member after it applied for a permanent membership during the council’s 70th meeting held in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, on May 14-15.

"Turkmenistan, Armenia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Belarus are members of the council," he said, adding that Russia is now chairing the CIS council.

