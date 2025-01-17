Iran urges Russia to play greater role in forcing Israel to fulfill its commitments

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has urged Russia to play a greater role in forcing Israel to fulfill its commitments and ending violence.

Referring to President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia, he told Russian media RIA Novosti that the developments in Syria and Gaza will be one of the main topics of the discussion in Moscow.

The presidents of Iran and Russia are likely to discuss the latest developments related to Iran's nuclear issue, he added.

They will also exchange views on the importance of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), whose importance is increasing day by day.

These two bodies are effective in neutralizing Western sanctions, he stressed.

9376**2050