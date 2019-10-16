Iran attends China big export & import fair with 38 countries

Some 367 companies from 21 countries alongside the Silk Road routes are present in the Canton Fair established in 1957.

According to the Chinese officials, that part of the Canton Fair which introduces "Belt and Road" initiative can prepare the ground for promoting economic growth worldwide.

Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gate for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

