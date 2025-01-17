Putin: Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement expands economic ties

Moscow, IRNA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the joint comprehensive strategic agreement between Russia and Iran will help expand bilateral economic cooperation and will give "us the opportunity" to diversify relations in all fields.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, Putin hailed the comprehensive agreement between the two countries, saying that signing of this document will pave the way for diversifying all aspects of bilateral relations.

We witnessed a growth of more than 15% in bilateral exchanges during the 10 months of 2024, he added.

He wished the best for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying: What is happening with regard to the two countries' relations is under Iranian Leader's control.

He referred to the plans for developing the nuclear power plant, the energy field, and the increase in transportation as manifestations of mutual cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the expansion of humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Iran, he said that tourism exchanges have increased to 21%.

Pezeshkian, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Moscow on Friday morning to meet his Russian counterpart and sign a significant agreement.

