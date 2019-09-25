Tehran-Istanbul Train to resume service this year

Direct train between the capitals of Iran and Turkey resumed services on Wednesday night (August, 8 , 2019) with a passenger train leaving Tehran for Ankara in a 60-hour trip .

A few weeks after Iranian and Turkish authorities finalized plan to launch train services between the two countries, a passenger train bound for Ankara left Tehran on Wednesday night (August, 8 , 2019).

The once-weekly train will have a stopover in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz before crossing the border, Passengers will have to get off the Iranian train at a railway station and pier on the eastern shore of Lake Van in Turkey, cross the lake on a ferry, and board a Turkish train on the other side of the lake to go to Ankara, It takes around 60 hours for Tehran-Ankara train to reach its destination.

Saeid Rasouli told IRNA on Wednesday that, Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) plans to launch a passenger train on international routes and is interested in connecting Iran and Turkey's rail track network.

He added that after the success of the Tehran-Van-Tehran-Ankara train and the good cooperation of the Turkish side as well as the satisfaction of the passengers and the welcoming of this route, the program of launching the Tehran-Istanbul railway route is on the agenda.

Rasouli announced new talks with the Turkish side, saying: "As soon as Turkey comes to a technical and expert conclusion, we will announce the timing of the train launch."

Iran and Turkey have set a $30-billion annual trade target, signing several agreements to enhance economic cooperation in various fields.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US sanctions.

Tehran-Ankara passenger train services were halted in 2015 following an explosion triggered by terrorists. None of the 180 passengers was injured in the incident, but a wagon was damaged.

