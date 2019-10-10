Iran-Pakistan freight train service restored in Balochistan

According to reports two cargo trains coming from Quetta, which had been stopped in Dalbandin, were allowed to proceed towards Mirjaveh, Iran.

The train service was suspended for three days because of the broken track. The railway track was damaged at 14 spots in some parts of Dalbandin and surroundings.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

Earlier Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost that Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan rail track will be upgraded on fast track basis.

