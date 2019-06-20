Iran-Pakistan freight train derails in Balochistan

The train heading to Quetta from Iran got derailed near Chaghi Railway Station.

According to Pakistan railways officials, the transportation of goods between Iran and Quetta got affected due to accident.

They said that restoration will be completed in a day or two as repair work has been commenced at the site.

This is the second incident of derailment of Iran-Pakistan freight train service this year. In January the freight train was de-tracked in Chaghi district due to failing of engine while around 100 feet of railway track was also damaged in the incident.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

Earlier Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost that Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan rail track will be upgraded on fast track basis.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish