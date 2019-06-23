Iran-Pakistan freight train service resumed in Balochistan

According to official sources, the rescue teams of Pakistan Railways completed repair and rehabilitation work and finally, the Pak Iran railway section reopened for operations.

The service has been restored after suspension for four days due to the derailment of nine bogies in Taftan area of Chagai district.

This was the second incident of the derailment of the Iran-Pakistan freight train service this year. In January the freight train was de-tracked in Chaghi district due to failing of engine while around 100 feet of railway track was also damaged in the incident.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

Earlier Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost that Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan rail track will be upgraded on fast track basis.

