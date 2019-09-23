Iran-Slovakia trade surges by 110%

Talking to IRNA on Monday, Jabbar Kianipour said: "This volume of transactions is a valuable step for the continuation of Iran-Slovakia bilateral relations."

He added that the participation of trade delegations of the two countries, despite the sanctions, has played a key role in achieving this success.

Kianipour said that the Head of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce has eliminated the problems related to the return of currency from the export of Iranian companies to Bratislava.

Noting that Slovakia is the gateway to Iranian products to Europe, Kianipour said that holding of a joint economic commission between the two countries at the beginning of the year (2020) will solve the business problems of Iranian economic activists in Slovakia.

The head of Yasuj Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and the chairman of the Iran-Slovakia Joint Trade Committee said that one of the problems of exporters of products to Slovakia was closing the accounts of Iranian companies due to the boycott, which is being resolved with consultations.

The Slovak Republic is a landlocked country in Central Europe.

