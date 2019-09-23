Sep 23, 2019, 3:22 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83486690
0 Persons

Tags

Iran-Slovakia trade surges by 110%

Iran-Slovakia trade surges by 110%

Hamedan, Sept 23, IRNA – The head of Yasuj Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and the chairman of the Iran-Slovakia Joint Trade Committee says that trade between the two countries has increased by 110 % this year despite sanctions.

Talking to IRNA on Monday, Jabbar Kianipour said: "This volume of transactions is a valuable step for the continuation of Iran-Slovakia bilateral relations."

He added that the participation of trade delegations of the two countries, despite the sanctions, has played a key role in achieving this success.

Kianipour said that the Head of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce has eliminated the problems related to the return of currency from the export of Iranian companies to Bratislava.

Noting that Slovakia is the gateway to Iranian products to Europe, Kianipour said that holding of a joint economic commission between the two countries at the beginning of the year (2020) will solve the business problems of Iranian economic activists in Slovakia.

 The head of  Yasuj Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and the chairman of the Iran-Slovakia Joint Trade Committee said that one of the problems of exporters of products to Slovakia was closing the accounts of Iranian companies due to the boycott, which is being resolved with consultations.

The Slovak Republic is a landlocked country in Central Europe.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =