Iran Zarif reminds dark days of war against Iran

"9/22/1980 is a dark day for Iranians as it marks Saddam's invasion - with support of global powers," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "Our region has been in turmoil ever since."

"We want to make 9/22 a day of peace- not war," Zarif said referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Day in Tehran, saying: "Today @HassanRouhani launched Coalition for HOPE: Hormuz Peace Endeavour. Details at UNGA"

Rouhani said that Iran will raise the initiative of Peace at the UN General Assembly with the slogan of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace in the region in protest to attempt to attribute regional events to Iran.

Iran will announce to the world that foreign forces' presence is trouble-making and dangerous for the region, international waterways, security of the shipping, oil, and energy.

Iran's path is to create unity and coordination among regional countries, Rouhani said, adding that those who want to attribute regional incidents to Iran are repeating their lies.

Zarif is also in New York and will accompany President Rouhani during his upcoming tour.

The UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in a series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

