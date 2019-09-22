Iran showcases air defense, artillery, drone systems

During a parade in southern Tehran at the mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, a number of the senior Iranian officials and commanders including President Hassan Rouhani, Representative of the Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari and a group of Iranian commanders, the Armed Forces displayed parts of their defense capabilities.

Earlier on August 22, President Rouhani at a ceremony unveiled the indigenous Bavar-373 missile defense system.

Meanwhile, Iranian Armed Forces Commander Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said “Bavar 373 system demonstrates Iranian and Islamic beliefs. It has so far been able to prove itself in all tests."

“According to the studies and tests, Bavar 373 is far better than the advanced American Patriot PAC-3 system that has a range of up to 200 kilometers in many indicators,” he added.

Hael artillery system which has been designed by Iranian youths is a portable system which has passive radar and is able to start operation without being seen.

Kaman-12 Drone is among the latest drones made by Iranian army is capable of carrying four 50-pund bombs.

It has the speed of 120 km/h and is able to fly at 200 km maximum speed.

