Iran will not take orders or seek permission for progress: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA -- President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never bow to external pressure and will not deprive its citizens of the benefits of peaceful nuclear technology in healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, Pezeshkian stated that if the U.S. administration is genuinely concerned about Iran's nuclear activities, Tehran is willing to provide reassurance. However, he reiterated that the Islamic Republic will not yield to pressure and will continue to pursue peaceful nuclear advancements in health, medicine, agriculture, and industry.

He said that Iran does not take orders or seek permission from anyone for the growth and progress of our nation.

Regarding the potential for cooperation between Iran and Iraq, the President highlighted that expanding collaboration in sectors such as trade, industry, healthcare, and scientific research will yield mutual benefits for both countries.

He expressed satisfaction with the strong relationships among the governor generals of border provinces, noting that accelerating the completion of joint projects, particularly in transportation infrastructure like roads and railways, will strengthen ties between Iran and Iraq.

Pezeshkian also stated that Iran is ready to share its achievements in various fields, including the technological applications of nuclear technology in medicine, industry, and agriculture.

In response, the Iraqi foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from the Iraqi president and prime minister to President Pezeshkian and the Iranian people.

He noted that Iran-Iraq relations are currently at a dynamic and positive level, with increasing trade and economic exchanges.

Hussein emphasized the importance of cultural and academic cooperation between the two nations, describing their religious bonds as a valuable asset for fostering closer ties.

