President Pezeshkian: Iran ready for cooperation with Muslim states

Tehran, IRNA -- President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed optimism that meetings among Muslim scholars will foster cooperation to tackle the challenges faced by Islamic nations.

In a meeting with heads of delegations attending the second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that these gatherings create opportunities for promoting a unified perspective among scientists from the Islamic world.

He highlighted the necessity for Muslim nations to support one another across various sectors, stating that Iran is prepared to collaborate with Islamic countries, particularly in the scientific arena.

According to the President, scientists and academics are ideally positioned to identify and address pressing issues. He encouraged them to work together to resolve problems in their own countries and across the Islamic world, particularly through platforms like this meeting.

President Pezeshkian also called on the scientific and educational authorities of Islamic countries to motivate researchers and students to engage in collaborative efforts.

He noted that cooperation among the 1.8 billion Muslims can elevate their standing in science and technology.

Muslims share a common heritage, including the holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and foundations for mutual understanding and cooperation, Pezeshkian said, adding that by working together, they can advance the Islamic world through synergy and collaboration.

