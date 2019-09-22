Iran's Zarif discusses regional, intl. issues with Danish counterpart

Iranian FM Zairf and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

The talks were held at Iran’s mission at the United Nations in New York on Sunday.

“We are confined to three buildings here, so thank you for coming,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to his Danish counterpart.

He was referring to the fact that the US has restricted the movement of Iranian delegation in the US during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The restriction was put on the Iranian officials during a senior UN summit one month ago.

Zarif is now in New York to prepare the ground for the participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UNGA. He is set to deliver a speech on Wednesday.

The Iranian top diplomat has so far met with Oman’s FM and chief of International Red Cross Committee.

