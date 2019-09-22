'US worried about effectiveness of Iran president's speech at UN'

“The US move is because it’s worried about the widespread coverage of Rouhani’s and foreign ministers’ presence at the United Nations and the effectiveness of their interviews and speeches,” said Parviz Esmaili, Deputy for Communications at Iran president office on Sunday.

Rouhani is set to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is already in New York to prepare the ground for Rouhani’s presence.

