Zarif: Initiator of war with Iran cannot finish it

"No, I'm not confident that we can avoid a war...I'm confident that we will not start one... but I'm confident that whoever starts one will not the one who finishes it," Zarif said in an interview with US media 'CBS'.

"That means that there won't be a limited war," he added.

Elaborating on the relation between sending visa for Zarif who had earlier been blacklisted by US and their tendency to hold talks with Iran, Zarif said: "Well, not necessarily, because the United States is obliged, being the host of the UN headquarters to issue visas to member states so they made it very clear in a letter that they attached to my visa that I'm not eligible to get s visa but they're doing it on a waiver basis."

"So they want me to know that I'm not supposed to be here," he noted.

In reaction to US sending moderate number of forces and some defensive equipment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the recent attack on Saudi oil installations, Iranian top diplomat said: "I don’t think this type of posturing helps."

"I think what helps would be to end the war in Yemen," Zarif added.

"I think it's all going the wrong direction in addressing this issue," he noted.

Javad Zarif arrived in New York on Friday night to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In addition to accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Zarif is slated to deliver speech on Wednesday and to attend Rouhani’s bilateral meetings.

He will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and will take part in meeting with UN political experts, reporters and also American media.

The joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will also be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

