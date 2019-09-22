President Rouhani to depart for NY Monday

Ina addition to addressing the UNGA session, the Iranian President is also slated to hold meetings with senior managers, media elites in New York and some experts in US foreign policy, President's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Information Parviz Esmaeili said.

He added that Rouhani is to hold talks with international media and also will hold a press conference at the end of his tour.

Based on the schedule, the Iranian President will return home on Thursday evening, he noted.

It is worth noting that addressing the ceremony to mark the Sacred Defense Week, the 39th anniversary of beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988 on Sunday, Rouhani said that Iran will raise the initiative of Peace in the UN General Assembly with slogan of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace in the region in protest to attempt to attribute regional events to Iran.

Iran will announce to the world that foreign forces' presence is trouble making and dangerous for the region, international waterways, security of the shipping, oil and energy.

Iran's path is to create unity and coordination among regional countries, Rouhani said adding that those who want to attribute regional incidents to Iran are repeating their lies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also in New York and will accompany President Rouhani during his tour.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

