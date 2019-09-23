President Rouhani departs for NY for UNGA session

According to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office for Communications and Information Parviz Esmaeili, President Rouhani will deliver speech to the UN General Assembly session and is scheduled to hold meetings with presidents of the other countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly. He would meet the media elites in New York and some experts in US foreign policy.

He added that Rouhani is to hold talks with international media and also will hold a press conference at the end of his mission.

Based on the schedule, the Iranian President will return home on Thursday evening, he noted.

It is worth noting that addressing the ceremony to mark the Sacred Defense Week, the 39th anniversary of beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988 on Sunday, Rouhani said that Iran will raise the initiative of Peace in the UN General Assembly with slogan of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace in the region in protest to attempt to attribute regional events to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also in New York and will accompany President Rouhani during his mission.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberation of the member states, policy-making on global issues including the International Campaign Against Terrorism, pursuing Millennium Goals of the Sustainable Development, Promoting Multilateralism and Campaign against the US uni-polarity to address the delicate international issues in blatant violation of the United Nations Charter ensuring the sovereignty equality of the member states and collective campaign to advance the Human Rights and International Campaign Against Poverty vis-a-vis the US arbitrary sanctions on sovereign states to paralyze national economies amounted to the Crimes Against Humanity in International Law.

