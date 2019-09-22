Commander: Iran sends message of peace and friendship to neighbors

Addressing the ceremony to mark the Sacred Defense Week in Bandar Abbas on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said that one of the goals of the air parade is to enhance the specialized knowledge of pilots, assess the readiness of the Air Operations Units, as well as create hope and vitality and ensure the protection of Iranian air borders.

He stated that the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in ensuring sustainable security of the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz is very important and the joint parade of air conveys message of peace and friendship to the friendly and neighbor countries and raise hope among people and lovers of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We believe that the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will only be achieved by the countries of the region, the presence of foreigners in the region will cause irreparable damage to the security structure of this international waterway.

National Sacred Defense Week that starts in Iran as of Shahrivar 31 (according to the Iranian year) falling on September 22 this year, marks invasion of the Iraqi Ba’ath regime on Iran in 1980 when an eight-year imposed war began against Iran by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who was later executed on 30 December 2006.

The Sacred Defense reminds Iran of people’s resistance and sacrifice of the armed forces.

