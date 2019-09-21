General Assembly; Immediate Field of Public Diplomacy

After ups and downs and the US’ obstructions, President Rouhani and his accompanying delegation will travel to New York for the seventy-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Last year, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran had a number of high-profile days in New York, along with the UN meetings, meetings with US media executives, a meeting with a group of American foreign policy elites, meetings with America's Muslim leaders, and interviews with television networks and the media were among his plans. In addition, the Iranian Rouhani met with a number of executives from major international institutions, including the IMF Executive Director and Presidents and senior officials from dozens of countries.

The UN General Assembly is a major diplomatic venue in which all countries in the world directly present their macro-political attitudes and strategies vis-a-vis global issues to others, and at the same time showcase their will to maintain peace and their capacities to help resolve the international conflicts.

The president is expected to have intense days this year as well. Especially as Washington's political and economic pressure on Tehran has increased over the past year, Rouhani’s responsibility for dialogue with senior leaders and officials of other countries and world media, especially in the US, is increasing.

Although the General Assembly plays a key advisory role, within the United Nations framework, expressing views and even addressing global deficiencies at this large meeting can be effective and efficient. World leaders’ acceptance of the views of the General Assembly sometimes can bring together the attitudes and positions of countries, which can ultimately lead to the launch of a global dynamism in a particular field.

UN meetings in New York, usually held in September with the largest number of world leaders, have a significant global and distinctive impact on public opinion. Security and political conferences and international conferences are held annually in different countries. The mainstream media, especially in the West, also reflect these development bases on their interests and policies. Determining the policy of these meetings or distorting their content and even censoring a significant part of developments in these diplomatic efforts or ignoring them for lack of proper information are issues that make these measures ineffective. Many Western media outlets may even change the course of these efforts with their numerous tricks so that they can ultimately be used in the interests of the great powers.

However, such a complication is less likely to affect meetings and presentations at the UN General Assembly. Senior officials from more than 150 countries around the world usually gather around a one-week period to pursue public diplomacy in New York. Similarly, media outlets in many countries are following the news and reporting every action related to these leaders. Many of them make every effort to obtain and disseminate the facts directly without the use of Western news sources. The numerous meetings that the heads of state, including our President, have with senior officials from around the world, from the five continents, can convey facts about our country's capabilities, goals and political views to other countries and regions of the world.

For example, during his trip last year, our President met with many Presidents, Prime Ministers. and Speakers of European, Asian, African and American countries, and was able to make directly acquainted a wide geographical area of ​​the world with the approaches and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this context, issues such as international peace and security, especially peace in the Middle East, the use of sanctions, the continued occupation of the Zionist regime and the situation of the Palestinians, the prospect of peace in the Middle East, the situation in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, environmental crises were among issues that were addressed.

In fact, the United Nations General Assembly can be regarded as the world's largest forum with the largest number of leaders and decision-makers in the world who can help bring about peace and a peaceful resolution to crises around the world with the minimum obstacles or international pressure. And propose solutions and put them on the agenda. Cooperation of the states together to pursue and address some of the most important security, political, weapons and even economic issues can not only strengthen the UN's position, but it can, however, exclude the scope of decision-making for the world from the domain of the Security Council, especially the great powers with veto power, and to bring out all countries in real and practical ways to contribute to world peace.

As we witness in the world arena, the current structure of power in the international arena has shown its inability to solve the great challenges and has failed to fulfill its most important goal of global peace. This frustration with the approaches that have dominated the international arena in the last few decades has led to trends that are trying to gradually take away power and decision-making for the world from the West’s dominance, especially the United States. The importance of political proliferation, especially of multilateralism in the international arena, has now become the demand of almost all countries in the world. The presence and role-playing of a high-ranking Iranian delegation, which is one of the victims of the US government's blind unilateralism, not only provides a model for other states but can also introduce Tehran to the world's public opinion as the leader of the unilateralist resistance front.

As our President pointed out in a speech at the General Assembly last year, attending New York can unambiguously remind world leaders that if peace is their cause, they will not find a better friend than Iran.

