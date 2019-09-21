Iran's Majlis speaker to attend meeting of Eurasian Speakers conference in Kazakhstan

Iranian senior official and his entourage are to leave Tehran for Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Apart from addressing the Meeting, Larijani will hold talks with his counterparts from varied countries on issues of mutual interest.

Over 46 countries' delegations are expected to participate to examine avenues to ensure sustainable development of the Eurasian countries.

The theme of the event is 'Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership'.

The participants are to exchange their experiences in legislation in order to bolster the long-term inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The previous meetings were held in Russia, South Korea and Turkey.

