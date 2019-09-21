Iran, Oman discuss developing bilateral ties

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iranian and Omani foreign ministers called for reinforcing security and stability in the region.

They also emphasized the need for establishing regional talks.

Zarif arrived in New York on Friday night to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In addition to accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he is slated to deliver speech on Wednesday and to attend Rouhani’s bilateral meetings.

He will also take part in meetings with UN political experts, reporters as well as the American media.

The joint commission on Iran nuclear deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - will also be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in the series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

