In his message, Rouhani appreciated efforts made by people involved, coaches and athletes.

Iranian volleyball squad defeated Australia in the final match and ranked first in the 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

Iran could overpower Australian rival in all three sets.

The Iranian team with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals is regarded as the fourth biggest team in the history of the Asian Games.

