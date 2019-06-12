Rouhani accords official welcome to Japanese PM

In the official ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played and both officials observed the parade and then introduced members of accompanying delegations to each other.

Immediately after the welcoming ceremony, the two sides started bilateral talks on issues of mutual interests.

Strengthening of joint bilateral and international cooperation in different fields and speeding up Iran-Japan relations were among topics of the negotiation.

Abe Shinzo arrived in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon and is to meet with Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who arrived in Tehran earlier, met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

