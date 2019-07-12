France; step by step in hope of rescuing JCPOA

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron has been working to resolve Tehran-Washington conflict. In his follow-up efforts on Wednesday (July 10), he sent Emmanuel Bonne his senior adviser to Tehran to materialize these goals as soon as possible.

The meeting with the Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Ali Shamkhani, the representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, are among diplomatic consultations of the adviser to the French president in Tehran; the talks that are not without preparation and the way has already been partially paved.

On Wednesday evening, the French envoy and Shamkhani met and conferred on regional and bilateral issues regarding the mechanisms for fulfilling the obligations of the European countries in the JCPOA in the near future. The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, for his part, emphasized that given the fact that Europe does not use the one-year opportunity to fulfill commitments vis-a-vis Iran, the decisive decision of "our country is to fulfill its obligations, in accordance with the mutual action of other parties, and the time for unilateral action is over.

This is the second time that Macron's senior adviser has been to Tehran over past few weeks. He also traveled to Iran in mid-June, just two days after Tehran made its decision to increase its uranium enrichment reserves by 300 kilograms.

Bonne's political and diplomatic experience is one of the most important reasons why he was chosen by the French president to rescue the JCPOA and reduce the tensions between Iran and the United States. Many years of diplomatic and research work in the Middle East, attending the French embassy in Tehran in the post of second Secretary, three years as the first secretary of the embassy in Saudi Arabia, the French Embassy in Lebanon, three years as a second adviser to the permanent French ambassador to the United Nations, and ... are part of his career.

As mentioned, the reduction of disagreements between Iran and the United States is one of the most important goals of the visit, and the French authorities, especially Macron, have always emphasized on various occasions and various podiums. The French president recently stated during the G20 summit that "we will do all we can to make sure that any of the parties to the conflict would make no mistake that cannot be corrected".

For this purpose, officials at the Elysee Palace are negotiating simultaneously with both parties, in order with the continuation of these talks to reduce the disagreements between Iran and the United States, which the meeting and conversation of a few days ago, between Macron and Trump, have also taken place in this regard.

Also in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on July 6, Macron acknowledged in unprecedented remarks the failure of Europe to implement financial mechanisms, and noted, "We accept that European measures to compensate for US sanctions have not been successful and effective. But we will try our best to compensate for the same.

In this one-hour phone call, Macron highlighted France's vigorous efforts and support for the JCPOA, both before and after the agreement, and emphasized that "Europe has strongly opposed the US' move since the departure from the JCPOA". According to experts, the remarks of the French president show a mildness that is not unrelated to the content of the discussions between Macron and Trump.

Tramp's desire for negotiating with Iran is clear to everyone, and he has repeatedly called for talks with Iran, while Tehran considers the precondition for negotiation is lifting sanctions and the return of the United States to the JCPOA. During a telephone conversation between Iranian and French presidents, President Rouhani stressed that "the halt of sanctions could be the beginning of a move between Iran and the big powers".

Europe and some influential actors' concern such as France concerning the continuation of tensions between Iran and the US seems to be logical. They looked at the agreement from the political and security perspectives from the very beginning of the nuclear talks.

Therefore, it seems natural that tensions such as increase in the presence of the US troops in the Persian Gulf and the gradual decrease in Tehran's commitments in the JCPOA, subversive attacks on a number of tankers in the Fujairah port of the UAE and the Oman Sea, the American drone crash will worry Europeans.

Europeans have come to this important conclusion that preserving the JCPOA would guarantee the security of the region as the destruction of the nuclear deal will certainly undermine the interests of Europe, the United States and their allies.

