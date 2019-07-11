Ambassador: JCPOA in absence of Iran's interests will be meaningless

Rahmani Movahed made the remarks in an interview with BS-TBS TV channel in Japan on Thursday.

Iran will be committed to the JCPOA to the same extent that Europe and the US will be committed to carry out their duties in this framework, he said.

Rahmani Movahed noted that Iran is not to leave the JCPOA, but a nuclear treaty which has nothing to do "with our interests will be meaningless to us".

Iran believes that enrichment of uranium to five percent and exceeding 300 kilograms of uranium reserve does not violate the JCPOA and this has been stipulated in the JCPOA that anytime one of the members ignore to carry out its duties, other signatories can reduce the level of their commitments or even to halt it, therefore Iran's measures are in line with the JCPOA principles, he said.

The US was the first who violated the JCPOA, but Tehran only acts based on the JCPOA's clauses, he said, adding that Tehran seeks peaceful use of nuclear energy as the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has banned proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Iran is to increase uranium enrichment to above 3.67 percent to meet the country's policies and technological demands, he said.

Iran does not possess any nuclear weapon, but the US polices indicate that their policies with regard to nuclear disarmament lack enough credit, he said, adding that the IAEA has verified Iran's commitment 15 times, but the US withdrew from the treaty and re-imposed economic sanctions against Iran.

Trump is not looking for negotiations with Iran, he only wants to take memorial photo, but Iran will never negotiate under pressure.

