US withdrawal from JCPOA speeds up Iran-Europe nuclear cooperation: Official

Following US withdrawal form the JCPOA, this process has been accelerated and we have made some agreements in this end, he said adding that Iran has gained good credits in ​​nuclear safety as well.

"The cases that the Europeans have presented indicate that they want to say that their path is separated from the US but we are faraway from the stage of extensive and deep cooperation," Kamalvandi said.

The spokesman of Iran Atomic Energy Organization said "But as this cooperation has accelerated with the European Union, it seems to be a good sign to secure both sides' interests and help improve future relations between the two sides."

A day after Iran vowed to reduce commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in order to reciprocate the EU inaction to remedy broken trade and banking ties, Kamalvandi said that the new level of nuclear enrichment stands at 4.5%.

Based on the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with six world powers, Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear enrichment level to 3.67%.

Just a year after the US withdrawal from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

