Zarif: IAEA BoG meeting proves US isolation

Despite the US had pulled out of Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has resumed sanctions against Iran, the IAEA Board of Governors held an extraordinary meeting upon Washington’s request to discuss Iran decision to reduce some of its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Speaking in an interview with Arab satellite television channel ‘Al Mayadeen’, Zarif said the US political isolation will soon turn out to be economic isolation.

He described the Board of Governors’ meeting as the best indication for US isolation.

Americans misused power of dollar so much, he said, adding that they will gradually lose this privilege.

Referring that bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman can withdraw from B-Team, he advised Iran’s neighbors in the region to return to region instead of joining new groups.

Qatar was ally of Saudis and Emiratis but see what measures are being taken against it, Zarif said raising a question whether Sudan was our ally?

They just take no measure against Iran, but see what Saudi Arabia and the UAE did against Yemen, he noted.

Zarif urged these countries to be separated from Islamophobia movement which has been created by Bolton and Netanyahu.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness for defensing these countries as friends, neighbors and religious brothers.

Elsewhere in his remarks Iranian foreign minister pointed to the major role of Iraqi and Syrian people, saying Iran stood by them in fighting terrorism.

He noted that the UAE is probably to adopt new policy in the region which will benefit their government.

Stressing Iran’s power, Zarif said Iran will be ready to confront any threat by US.

Referring to Iran’s resistance against Saddam Hussein, he said Iran is the most powerful country in the region.

This is while, Iran military expenses are less than those of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he reiterated.

Elaborating on France's role in de-escalating tensions in the region, Zarif said France is trying to find a solution for reducing tensions and Iran hails such efforts.

It is an economic warfare and ending tensions relies on stopping the US economic terrorism against Iranians, he said.

For much of the interview, Zarif welcomed any efforts which cause implementation of the nuclear deal.

If US stops its economic sanctions and Europeans comply with their commitments, all measures taken by Iran would be reversible, he said.

For much of the interview, Zarif described the UK act to seize Iranian oil tanker in Strait of Gibraltar as piracy, saying it is crystal clear that it has been accomplished upon US’ request.

He added that the UK’s vindication in this regard is childish and ridiculous.

The UK should officially announce that it has carried out the US demand.

