Anti-regime protest turns violent in Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA - Israeli military police have clashed with yet another demonstration held in Tel Aviv by the families and supporters of the Zionist captives held in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian media, the protesters on Saturday night headed to the streets against to press their demand for the regime to ink agreement with the resistance group to get their loved ones back from Gaza.

The Israeli military, who intended to disperse the protesters, clashed and suppressed them after failing.

Rallies against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition cabinet have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities

The protesters denounce the regime’s continued war on Gaza, call for early elections and an immediate agreement to exchange captives.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, Israelis, including the families of the captives have held demonstrations almost on a daily basis. They blame the Israeli cabinet, headed by Netanyahu, for their children's continued captivity.

The families of the Zionist prisoners insist that there is nothing left in Gaza for the Israeli military to do, a reference the complete destruction of homes and infrastructures of the Palestinian territory. They argue that Netanyahu wants to continue the war for his personal gain and in order to remain in power.\

4399