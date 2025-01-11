Araghchi offers condolences over death of renowned Iranian musician

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abash Araghchi expressed his condolences for Fereydoun Shahbazian, a distinguished Iranian musician, composer, and conductor who died at the age of 80 in Tehran.

"Late Shahbazian, a capable master of Iranian music, played a valuable role in elevating the country's musical art," Araghchi wrote on his personal Instagram page on Saturday night.

The top diplomat mentioned some of the couplets from one of the famous compositions of Shahbazian and sad: "I offer my condolences on the passing of a capable master of Iranian music, who left behind great and valuable works and played a valuable role in elevating the country's musical art."

According to IRNA, the artist passed away on Saturday due to acute respiratory problems after being hospitalized two days ago.

Born on June 11, 1942, in Tehran, Shahbazian developed a passion for music early on, influenced by his father, Hossein Shahbazian, a student of legendary Abolhasan Saba.

His first violin teacher was Ataollah Khadem Misagh, who after a while introduced him to Russian teacher, Serge Khotsev.

Shahbazian pursued music studies at the Tehran Conservatory of Music and became a member of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17, after which he began his collaboration with the Radio Flowers Orchestra.

His career spanned various roles, including composing for the Farabi Orchestra and leading the Iranian National Orchestra from October 2016 to March 2019.

In the 1980s, he ventured into film scoring and co-founded the Music Council at Iran’s national broadcaster.

Some of his notable film scores include “Life” (1997), “Hiva” (1998), “The Last Supper”, “Innocence Lost” (2003), “The Fourth Child” (2012), and “Son of Fortune” (2012).

