46,537 Palestinians killed in Israeli war on Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - At least 46,537 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the genocidal war began on October 7, 2023, according to official data.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israeli forces have killed at least 32 Palestinians in five new massacres in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

More than 190 others have also been injured in the attacks, it added.

Meanwhile, a new major study has found that the Palestinian death toll in Gaza is underestimated by a wide margin.

The study published on Thursday by The Lancet medical journal said that more than 64,000 people in Gaza have been killed since October 2023.

The majority of the deaths (59 percent) were women, children, and elderly people, researchers who measured traumatic injury deaths in Gaza, reported.

