IRGC top cmdr.: Iran’s missile power constantly growing

Tehran, IRNA – Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says Iran is constantly growing its missile power in terms of the number of the weapons and their quality.

“The growth rate of our missile power is updated. Every day, [our] missiles are witnessing growth in terms of quantity, quality, capability and design,” Salami said on Saturday evening, dismissing speculations by “the enemy” that Iran’s missile manufacturing has been suspended.

He made the comments as he addressed IRGC members during his visit to Iran’s “missile city”, which is an underground facility unveiled a day earlier, housing different types of domestically-made missiles.

Due to developments in the region over the past weeks, enemies falsely got happy and tried to use their media and propaganda campaign to show that those developments have caused the Islamic Republic’s power to weaken, Salami said.

“We know that such judgements are the dreams of the enemy, not realities on the ground,” the IRGC top commander noted, warning adversaries of Iran that the Islamic Republic’s political determination to counter aggression and excessive demands is decisive.

Iran’s self-reliance

Major General Salami also said that Iran acts independently when it comes to defending itself, without relying on any power outside of its borders.

“We have never relied on any power outside of the system to defend our independence, identity, credit and power. We have not put the defense of the country based on others’ action. Self-reliance is the principle of our doctrine in terms of strategy, operations and tactics.”

The IRGC commander warned enemies to mind their calculations, as Iran acts on time and at proper level.

4194