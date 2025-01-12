European NGO reports Israeli crimes in al-Quds in 2024

Tehran, IRNA- An NGO called ‘The Europeans for Jerusalem Foundation’ has released a report on the aggression and crimes committed by the Zionist regime and settlers in occupied al-Quds last year.

According to the report cited by media on Sunday morning, the foundation in its report has documented 8,951 violations of the rights of Palestinians in Islam’s third holiest city in 2024.

The occupying regime forces carried out 443 shootings and direct attacks on the neighborhoods of the occupied city, resulting in the death of 25 Palestinians and a Turkish citizen, said the report, adding that the victims included 12 children and a woman.

Also, 106 Palestinians were injured after being hit by live ammunition and tear gas while dozens of people suffered from gas suffocation as well as 245 other Palestinians were also beaten mercilessly by the occupying forces, it said.

With regard to Zionist incursion, the report accounts 4,407 raids on the towns and neighborhoods of al-Quds last year, during which, 1,248 Palestinians, including 1012 children and 65 women were detained and some 68 others were placed under house arrest.

The report continues by stating that Israel carried out 384 demolition drives, bulldozing homes, structures and property, and also issuing 343 demolition or evacuation notices last year citing different pretexts under the regime land grab and expansionist policies.

According to the report, the occupying forces also carried out 19 confiscations of property, including apartments, land, and other items, last year.

The report by the European Foundation also mention repeated attacks and storming of A=Aqsa Mosque by settlers, often under the protection of regime forces. “60,792 settlers and 41,01 people under the guise of tourists participated in the storming of Al-Aqsa in 2024”.

Concurrently with the genocidal war on Gaza om October 2023, the regime intensified its raids in the West Bank and al-Quds, killing and injuring people in the occupied territories almost on a daily basis.

4399