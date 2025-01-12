Israel admits more fatalities in clashes with resistance fighters

Tehran, IRNA- The Israeli army has confirmed the killing of four more of its soldiers during battle with resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to IRNA on Sunday morning, citing an Israeli newspaper, the army announced in a statement that four soldiers from the Nahal Brigade were killed and two others including an officer were seriously injured in clashes with resistance forces.

These four soldiers were killed by a powerful bomb that ripped through in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Hebrew-language daily, Yedioth Ahronoth wrote.

The Israeli newspaper reported that five other soldiers were also injured in the explosion, which targeted a patrol vehicle of the deputy commander of the Nahal Brigade.

Nahal is an infantry brigade of the Israeli Army and a subsidiary of the 162nd Ha'Plada Armored Division under the Southern Command of the regime.

According to the report, Palestinian fighters might have entered the area through one of the undiscovered tunnels and that the attack took place in an area which the army had taken under its control.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV also announced in a report that the soldiers were killed in a two-stage resistance operation through a bomb explosion and then direct shooting.

The confirmation of Zionist fatalities come as the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza enters its 464th day. Since the onset of war more the 46,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed and over 109,000 injured.

Despite losses and lack of equipment, Palestinians are putting stiff resistance to the invading Zionist forces, inflicting heavy losses on them.

The Israeli Radio and Television Organization recently announced that the number of Israeli army deaths since the start of the war against Gaza at over 830.

But the Israeli media have repeatedly questioned the given figure, saying that public backlash is the main reason the army is unable to give exact number of casualties among its soldiers.

