France, Germany, UK appreciate IAEA for impartial monitoring of JCPOA

"We welcome the IAEA’s prompt reports to this Board as mandated under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Board’s resolution of December 2015 mandating the Agency’s monitoring and verification work on JCPOA requirements. We ask for similarly prompt reporting should further issues arise. It is essential that Iran continue to provide the IAEA full and timely access," they said in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

According to UN government website, France, Germany and the United Kingdom called on Iran to immediately reverse the actions and to avoid any further steps which undermine the integrity of this agreement.

"We believe the issues at hand should be addressed by participants to the JCPOA, including through a meeting of the Joint Commission to be convened urgently."

