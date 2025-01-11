203 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of media workers killed in the besieged enclave to 203 since October 2023.

Abu Nabhan, a photojournalist who was covering Israeli aggression in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday, was killed by Israeli snipers, the Gaza Media Office said on Saturday.

It condemned the killing as part of the Israeli regime’s “targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists", and held Tel Aviv and its Western backers responsible for the attack.

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate denounced Israel’s targeting of journalists as “an intentional effort to conceal the truth and obscure crimes against the Palestinian people".

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 32 Palestinians have been killed and 193 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 48 hours.

